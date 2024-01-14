Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SRC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an underweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.91.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $188.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 153.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 23.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Featured Stories

