Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives $65.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Sprout Social from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,995 shares in the company, valued at $18,040,819.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,995 shares in the company, valued at $18,040,819.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $561,008.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,329,105.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,061 over the last quarter. 11.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 313.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $59.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

