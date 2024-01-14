SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SS&C Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 136.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average of $56.37. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $64.52.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Free Report

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.