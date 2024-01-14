Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$120.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$104.00 to C$116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$107.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$114.15.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$106.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$100.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$92.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07. The company has a market cap of C$12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$67.79 and a 52-week high of C$108.66.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.26 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 14.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 4.2978296 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stantec

In related news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston acquired 10,250 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$104.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,067,537.50. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

