Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$110.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$104.00 to C$110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

STN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners upped their price objective on Stantec from C$104.00 to C$116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Stantec from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Stantec from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Stantec from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Stantec from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$114.15.

Stantec Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE:STN opened at C$106.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$100.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$92.72. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$67.79 and a 12-month high of C$108.66.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.16. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.26 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 4.2978296 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Insider Activity at Stantec

In related news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston acquired 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$104.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,067,537.50. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

