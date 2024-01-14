State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 668,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 714,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after acquiring an additional 19,956 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 206,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNP stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.40. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,119.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

