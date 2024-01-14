State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,838,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPL by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,519,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,567,000 after acquiring an additional 346,647 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PPL by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after acquiring an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,639,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,600,000 after acquiring an additional 910,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $30.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

