State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.38.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.2 %

Avery Dennison stock opened at $197.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $158.93 and a one year high of $203.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

