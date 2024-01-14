State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Chevron were worth $82,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.94.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $147.27 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.