State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KWB Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.5% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 13.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.8 %

TAP opened at $63.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $48.49 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 142.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TAP shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

