State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.25 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 465.0% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 72,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 59,741 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $535,000. River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.8% during the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PKG opened at $166.16 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $171.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

