State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.30 Million Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Kellanova by 3.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 157,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Kellanova during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kellanova by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kellanova by 2.9% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Kellanova by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $3,870,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,787,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,915,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $36,811,848. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on K. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $72.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

