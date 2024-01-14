State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,689 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $118.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.90. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $120.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,641.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,925 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKAM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.84.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

