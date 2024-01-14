State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,403 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 56.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.07.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.1 %

BBY opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average is $74.21. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.