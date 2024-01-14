State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,903,000 after purchasing an additional 55,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $138.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.18. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $181.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.