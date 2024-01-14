State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.81 Million Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 220.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 229.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 207.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EQR opened at $62.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.36.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 147.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $184,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

