State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 121,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 20.0% during the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 14.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $55.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

