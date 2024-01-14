State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $107.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $130.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.12. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,758.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

