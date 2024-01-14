State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.27. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eversource Energy

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.