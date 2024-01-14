State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 180.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $108.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $118.94.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DTE. StockNews.com downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.19.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

