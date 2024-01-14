State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TER. TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $104.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.80. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

