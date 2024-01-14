State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 300 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 86.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 184.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 421.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.85.

VTR stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,915.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average of $45.30. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18,018.02%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

