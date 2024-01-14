State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 55.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 167.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ opened at $47.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average of $50.07.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

