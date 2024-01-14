State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after purchasing an additional 86,132 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after buying an additional 208,803 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $577,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on FE shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.84. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

