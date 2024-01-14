State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR opened at $202.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.97 and a twelve month high of $207.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.84%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

