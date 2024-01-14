State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 85.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $180.68 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.11 and its 200-day moving average is $159.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

