State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 11,000.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.75.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $307.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.73. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $346.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.27 million. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

