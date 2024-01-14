State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $495,973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $340,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,452,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $109.53 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.58.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.24.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

