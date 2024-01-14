State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,800 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,631 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $152,111,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 991.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,402,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $155,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,980 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,907.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 835,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $92,479,000 after buying an additional 793,861 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 703.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 748,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $82,904,000 after buying an additional 655,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $102.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.63.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.37%.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $345,045.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,856.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

