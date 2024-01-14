State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,418,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,134,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,270,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,255 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,387,470 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $58.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $64.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.08.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.