State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,200 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,564 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,477 shares of company stock valued at $12,489,525. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE stock opened at $148.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.88. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

