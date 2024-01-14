State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,400 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $126.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.89 and a fifty-two week high of $129.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.83 and a 200 day moving average of $119.08.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.