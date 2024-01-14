State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,800 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 54,143 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.7% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 683.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,656,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,525,000 after buying an additional 1,444,555 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 205,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after buying an additional 101,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $668,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

NYSE TSN opened at $54.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of -29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

