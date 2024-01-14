State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.47.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $192.08 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.66 and a 1 year high of $209.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

