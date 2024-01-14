State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAA. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.22.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.1 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $134.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $176.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

