State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP opened at $83.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.24. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $91.43.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.