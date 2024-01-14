State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,703 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 279.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LUV. Melius cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.65.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

NYSE LUV opened at $28.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.