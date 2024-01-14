State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,230.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,104.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $946.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $599.22 and a 1 year high of $1,231.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,029.00 to $1,214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,003.50.

Get Our Latest Report on FICO

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,056. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.