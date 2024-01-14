State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 487.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,392,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $2,839,631.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,333.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total value of $1,498,647.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,392,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RS opened at $281.97 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $208.04 and a 1-year high of $295.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.49 and a 200-day moving average of $272.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

