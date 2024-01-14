State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ameren by 187.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 248,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 162,093 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.44. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.71 and a 12 month high of $91.18.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

