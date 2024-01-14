StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.45

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.45 and traded as high as $7.15. StealthGas shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 130,735 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of StealthGas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

StealthGas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $269.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.90.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. StealthGas had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StealthGas

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 2,823.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also offers crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

