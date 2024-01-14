STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at $31,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE stock opened at $223.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $173.21 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on STE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STE

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.