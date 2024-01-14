Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.26

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.26 and traded as high as $42.70. Steven Madden shares last traded at $41.96, with a volume of 399,797 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $552.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.98 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 83.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Steven Madden by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Steven Madden by 26.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

