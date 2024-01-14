Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $64.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.20.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of KNX opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,964,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,459,000 after buying an additional 54,133 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 192.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 180,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

