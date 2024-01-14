Stifel Nicolaus Increases ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $153.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $136.00 to $153.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.80.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $117.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $125.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.52.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.82. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.50%.

In related news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ArcBest by 15,450.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in ArcBest by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1,668.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

