Stifel Nicolaus Increases J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $188.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.47.

Shares of JBHT opened at $192.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $209.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.75.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 28,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 32,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

