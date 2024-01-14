Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$2.50

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ESI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$4.12.

TSE:ESI opened at C$2.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$387.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.27. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.10.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$444.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$434.45 million. Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 1.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.3399694 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$746,675.00. Company insiders own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

