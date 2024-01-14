Stifel Nicolaus Lowers STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target to C$6.00

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of STEP stock opened at C$4.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. STEP Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$2.63 and a twelve month high of C$6.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$293.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.16.

In other STEP Energy Services news, Director Edward David Lafehr bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.22 per share, with a total value of C$42,200.00. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

