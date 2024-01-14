Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$6.00

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TCW. TD Securities downgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. National Bankshares set a C$6.75 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Trican Well Service and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.47.

TSE:TCW opened at C$4.04 on Wednesday. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$2.86 and a 12 month high of C$5.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$855.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.83.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.01. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of C$252.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$268.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post 0.5441176 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.33 per share, with a total value of C$64,950.00. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

