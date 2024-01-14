Stifel Nicolaus Raises Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $434.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $416.00 to $434.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ODFL. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $395.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.0 %

ODFL opened at $388.87 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $295.80 and a 1-year high of $438.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $395.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.52.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 94,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,343,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

